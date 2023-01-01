Test Subject Blue is an adventure platformer game developed by Nitrome on 2 March 2011. You are a scientist performing experiments with organic creatures. This platform game puts you into the middle of complicated science labs and puts an emphasis on collecting items. In each level, you must acquire enzymes to create chemical reactions. Leap from platform to platform, transport through glowing walls and finish all the stages. Are you ready to experiment?Move - Arrow Keys Shoot - Space KeyTest Subject Blue was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Skywire, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, skywire-2, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Swindler

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Test Subject Blue. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.