TenTrix
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the TenTrix app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Arrange the Tetris pieces to form full columns and rows! This block game challenges you to align 10 pieces to score. In TenTrix, you don't have to wait for certain pieces to drop. Simply place any cluster on any free spaces!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TenTrix. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.