Arrange the Tetris pieces to form full columns and rows! This block game challenges you to align 10 pieces to score. In TenTrix, you don't have to wait for certain pieces to drop. Simply place any cluster on any free spaces!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TenTrix. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.