Tennis Masters is a sports game created by Madpuffers. In Tennis Masters, you can play competitive tennis matches against the computer or your real-life friends in the 2-player mode. With unlockables, a variety of characters, special power-ups and funny transformations, Tennis Masters offers a competitive sports experience like no other game can! Do you have what it takes to ace this game?How to play:Move left / right - A / D or Left / Right arrow keys Jump - W or Up arrow key Hit - V, L or X Smash - B, Z or KAbout the creator:Tennis Masters is created by Madpuffers. They have other games on Poki such as the Moto X3M series: Moto X3M, moto-x3m-4-winter, Moto X3M 5 Pool Party and Moto X3M Spooky Land. Also, they have other sports games: Basketball Legends 2020, Football Masters and Basketball Stars.

