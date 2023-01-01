Temple Run 2: Jungle Fall is an endless runner game developed by Imangi. Escape from the dangerous demonic apes and avoid all the obstacles and traps that are found along the way. Traverse the beautiful orange forest, avoid traps, dodge dynamic enemies like venus flytraps, and help this fearless treasure hunter escape with the gold idol. But hurry up! The evil monkey monsters are still chasing you! The Jungle Fall map adds some vibrance to the classic Temple Run 2 experience. Are you ready for a familiar yet new exciting adventure? Enjoy the fall season with a brand new map to fall in love with!Temple Run 2: Jungle Fall is a new map in the second installment of the mega-hit Temple Run. It was created by Imangi. Play their legendary endless runner games Temple Run 2, Temple Run 2: Frozen Shadows, and Temple Run 2: Holi Festival on Poki!Collect free coins, jump a second before you near the edges, upgrade your character stats, time your jumps well over double-jump obstacles, and make sure to complete stage objectives.You can play Temple Run 2: Jungle Fall on your browser without installing or downloading for free on Poki.No. As the game is an endless running game, there is no end to the temple; the player plays until the character collides into a large obstacle, falls into the water, or is overtaken by the demon monkeys.You need an internet connection to play Temple Run 2: Jungle Fall on Poki.Evil Demon Monkeys (or devil monkey) are the main antagonists of Temple Run and its sequel, Temple Run 2. They chase the player in their quest to retrieve the golden idol.Collect coins and fill the power meter in Temple Run 2: Jungle Fall to unlock a temporary speed and invincibility boost.Open "Abilities" and tap on a power you wish to improve, such as Shield Duration, Coin Magnet, and Boost Distance.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Temple Run 2: Jungle Fall. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.