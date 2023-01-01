WebCatalogWebCatalog
Tag

Tag

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Tag app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

TAG is local multiplayer game of catch! Square up against one, two or three of your friends and chase each other around one of three different levels! There are shortcuts you can take to bounce yourself up and away from the chaser as well as a sneaky teleport that can only be used once before it disappears so you can mislead the chaser and waste their time! Who will come out on top?Movement:Simply walk into another character to tag them, you will see a white arrow above the player who is on!Tag is created by JetGames. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Tag for free on Poki.Tag can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tag. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Tube Jumpers

Tube Jumpers

poki.com

One Button Bounce

One Button Bounce

poki.com

Big Tower Tiny Square 2

Big Tower Tiny Square 2

poki.com

Totems of Tag

Totems of Tag

poki.com

Big Tower Tiny Square

Big Tower Tiny Square

poki.com

SPECTRUM

SPECTRUM

poki.com

Shark.io

Shark.io

poki.com

Eugene's Life

Eugene's Life

poki.com

Warbrokers.io

Warbrokers.io

poki.com

Goose Game

Goose Game

poki.com

Jumping Shell

Jumping Shell

poki.com

Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square

Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square

poki.com