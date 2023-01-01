Tactical Squad is a shooting game created by MarketJS. You are a tactical squad member and you're assigned with eliminating the target stickman. Use your sniper's zoom to oversee the area. You must act quickly but also calmly. Pay attention not to shoot any civilians and innocent targets while locating the stick target. You'll earn money for eliminating the correct target. Use the cash you've earned to purchase better rifles. Can you be the best hitman in the world?Aim - Drag mouse cursor / finger aroundShoot - Left mouse button / Tap the red buttonTactical Squad is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Super Bubble Shooter, Mine Sweeper, Mine Sweeper, 8 Ball Pool With Buddies, Mahjong Pyramids, Unblock It, Power Badminton, True Love Calculator, Hangman, Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite, Super Girl Story and Typing Fighter

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tactical Squad. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.