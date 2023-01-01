Swindler 2 is a puzzle platform game created by Nitrome. Continue the slimiest adventure where you left off! Take control of our beloved green slime creature and help him reach the treasure chests on each level once again! Use the arrow keys to turn the map around and pick up all the valuables on your way while controlling your speed and maintaining your balance on a rope. Swindler is back for a bigger and better drop and roll puzzle-filled game! Go ahead and start swinging!Move - Arrow keysPick up - Space barGet off slime - UpSwindler 2 was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Skywire, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, skywire-2, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

