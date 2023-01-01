Sweet World is a matching game created by TapLabGames. Get ready for a sweet journey that takes place in a magical candy land! Find two identical candies that can be connected by three or fewer straight lines. Connecting tiles open up new options to further clear the level. Plenty of exciting and challenging puzzles await you in Sweet World. Make sure to share the game with your friends and compare your high scores!Click or tap on an object to select/take it. If the object is movable, hold down and drag your mouse or finger.Sweet World was created by TapLabGames. This is their first game on Poki!

