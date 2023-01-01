Sweet World
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Sweet World app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Sweet World is a matching game created by TapLabGames. Get ready for a sweet journey that takes place in a magical candy land! Find two identical candies that can be connected by three or fewer straight lines. Connecting tiles open up new options to further clear the level. Plenty of exciting and challenging puzzles await you in Sweet World. Make sure to share the game with your friends and compare your high scores!Click or tap on an object to select/take it. If the object is movable, hold down and drag your mouse or finger.Sweet World was created by TapLabGames. This is their first game on Poki!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sweet World. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Onet Fruit Classic
poki.com
Onet Master
poki.com
Mahjong Sweet Connection
poki.com
Candy Crush Saga
apps.facebook.com
Mahjong Firefly
poki.com
MadZOOng
poki.com
Mahjong Titans
poki.com
The Pillar
poki.com
Candy Crush Soda Saga
apps.facebook.com
Best Fiends
apps.facebook.com
Cute Puzzle Witch
poki.com
Catch the Candy
poki.com