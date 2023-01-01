WebCatalogWebCatalog
Sweet World

Sweet World

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Sweet World app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Sweet World is a matching game created by TapLabGames. Get ready for a sweet journey that takes place in a magical candy land! Find two identical candies that can be connected by three or fewer straight lines. Connecting tiles open up new options to further clear the level. Plenty of exciting and challenging puzzles await you in Sweet World. Make sure to share the game with your friends and compare your high scores!Click or tap on an object to select/take it. If the object is movable, hold down and drag your mouse or finger.Sweet World was created by TapLabGames. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sweet World. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Onet Fruit Classic

Onet Fruit Classic

poki.com

Onet Master

Onet Master

poki.com

Mahjong Sweet Connection

Mahjong Sweet Connection

poki.com

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga

apps.facebook.com

Mahjong Firefly

Mahjong Firefly

poki.com

MadZOOng

MadZOOng

poki.com

Mahjong Titans

Mahjong Titans

poki.com

The Pillar

The Pillar

poki.com

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Candy Crush Soda Saga

apps.facebook.com

Best Fiends

Best Fiends

apps.facebook.com

Cute Puzzle Witch

Cute Puzzle Witch

poki.com

Catch the Candy

Catch the Candy

poki.com