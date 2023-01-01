Sushi Chef is a Match-3 puzzle game. You are a Sushi Chef and your customers want to order a specific type of sushi in threefold. Make sure to serve your customers in time or you will be fired by your boss.Drag the sushi across the board to make sets of three. If you can't find a combination of 3 that your customers want, first try to swap some other sushi around.Sushi Chef was created by RedFoc. They have also created Space Bubbles and the popular Checkers.

Website: poki.com

