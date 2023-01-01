Supergun is a space game where you fly in a spaceship through outer space while dodging all the meteorites and other objects in your way. Whatever you do, avoid the red squares! Control your spaceship and your aim to guide your ship safely through space. Your ship moves and shoots automatically, you just control your movements to the left and the right. It might sound easy, but your ship will speed up quickly! Try and beat your high score round after round.Left/right arrows - steerSupergun was created by Aron Sommer. He also created the similar Eagle Ride and Angry Zombie.

