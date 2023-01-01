Super Star Car is a 3D racing game created by Barnzmu. Start your Formula-1 career with a collection of vehicles and circuits. Enjoy stunning 3D graphics and smooth vehicle controls while racing at full speed. Spend the money you earned on performance boosts and mechanical improvements! Feel free to change the camera view to enjoy the realism this game offers! Are you ready to race your way to the championship?!Drive - WASD or Arrow keysRespawn - Space barChange camera - CSuper Star Car was created by Barnzmu. Play their other sports games on Poki: Super MX - The Champion and Super Bike the Champion

Website: poki.com

