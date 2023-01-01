Hey there Super Shopper! Race your shopping cart through the grocery store to collect the products on your shopping list. Navigate between the aisles and dodge the promotional stands in order to finish your groceries in time. Finish all the levels or try to fill up your cart in the endless mode of this fast paced grocery game hit! Controls: W/A/S/D - Steer Shift - Brake Spacebar - Jump

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Super Shopper. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.