Super Oscar is a platform adventure game where you lead Oscar through levels filled with obstacles, enemies, gold, and powers. Inspired by the familiar classics while keeping things fresh, this game offers 4 unlockable heroes, 6 stunning maps, 35 levels and more than 50 types of enemies. You even get to upgrade your jumping skills and your fireball as you progress through the game! Go ahead and help Super Oscar in this superb platformer!Move - Arrow keys Fireball - Z Jump - Space barSuper Oscar is created by Chorrus Games. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

