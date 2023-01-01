Super Kill-BOI 9000 is a roguelike survival game where you have a cute robot that feeds off of the hearts of the monsters you slay and gets stronger with cool upgrades. As a stickman who wields a stick, you need all the help you can get from your robotic companion. Hit all the beasts using your stick and supply Kill-BOI 9000 with your their hearts, so it can get stronger. Choose from a large variety of weapons and upgrades to combine them. Unlock weapons, armor and hats to customize your loadout! There are 3 maps and a whole lot of upgrades to choose from: Cannonballs, grenades, black holes, drones, buzzsaws, even synergy updates to increase the effect of one power. You can even play it with your friend using the 2-Player co-op mode! Don't forget to go back to the main menu to pull on Kill-BOI's lever in exchange for 100 hearts, so you can drop some epic loot for your character. Make sure to share Super Kill-BOI 9000 with your friend and try playing it together!Move around - WASD or Arrow keysSuper Kill-BOI 9000 is created by PlayWithFurcifer. This is their first game on Poki! You can play Super Kill-BOI 9000 for free on Poki.Super Kill-BOI 9000 is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Super Kill-BOI 9000. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.