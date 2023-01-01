Super Girl Story is a point and click simulation game, where you make the character's decisions. Play Harlow's story, and discover the adventures that await her at her new job in New York. Will she do new friends? And maybe... new romances? Find out everything!Use your mouse to advance in the story and to choose between the different options.Super Girl Story was created by MarketJS.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Super Girl Story. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.