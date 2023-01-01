Super Bubble Shooter is an arcade game created by MarketJS. Enjoy a reimagined classic bubble shooter experience where a frame full of colorful bubbles is waiting to be popped. Pop three or more bubbles of the same color by throwing identical bubbles at them. Make use of a variety of power-ups such as bombs, rainbow strike, thunder strike and shield to help clear the balls faster. There are over 60 challenging levels in this relaxing skill game. How many stars can you score for each level?Use the left mouse button or your finger to shoot a bubble. Aim towards an identical bubble to clear the level faster!Super Bubble Shooter is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Mine Sweeper, 8 Ball Pool With Buddies, Mahjong Pyramids, Unblock It, Power Badminton, True Love Calculator, Hangman, Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite, Super Girl Story and Typing Fighter

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Super Bubble Shooter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.