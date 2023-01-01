Super Bike the Champion is a racing game created by Barnzmu. Enjoy stunning 3D graphics and smooth vehicle controls while racing on a blazing fast superbike. Start your superbike career by participating in races and making money. Spend your hard-earned cash on customizing your bike, suit, helmet and boots to become the best. Go ahead and start practicing your riding skills to become the Super Bike Champion!Drive - WASD or Arrow keysRespawn - Space barChange camera - CSuper Bike the Champion was created by Barnzmu. Play their other sports game on Poki: Super MX - The Champion

