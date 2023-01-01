Summer Fashion Makeover is a simulation game where you help one of your friends get ready for a fun day at the beach. Help her prepare by assisting with some clean-up using facial scrubs and beauty products, then choose from a wide collection of eyeliners, eyeshadows, foundations, lipsticks, and more! Make your friend look stylish on her special beach day. Once your friend is ready, show the world what a great stylist you are!Click or tap on an outfit or accessory to put it on. You must choose the items shown to you earlier in the game. If you can't remember which ones are correct, feel free to get a hint.Summer Fashion Makeover is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: TicToc Summer Fashion, Tictoc KPOP Fashion, Funny Puppy Emergency, Yummy Taco, Funny Cooking Camp, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play Summer Fashion Makeover for free on Poki.Summer Fashion Makeover can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Summer Fashion Makeover. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.