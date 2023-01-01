WebCatalogWebCatalog
Sugar, Sugar

Sugar, Sugar

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Sugar, Sugar app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Sugar, Sugar is a simulation game created by Bart Bonte. Solve puzzles by sifting the sugar into coffee cups! Your job is to draw bridges and well-placed lines to capture each grain. Every level will have a new, sweet challenge, and the obstacles get harder as the game progresses. Concentrate to reach every granular objective!Use your left mouse button or finger to draw a line, and fill up the cups. This line will act as a wall or barrier to keep the sugar from falling outside the desired area.Sugar, Sugar was created by Bart Bonte. Play their other games on Poki: Blue, Green and Factory Balls Forever.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sugar, Sugar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Sugar, Sugar 2

Sugar, Sugar 2

poki.com

Pink

Pink

poki.com

Factory Balls Forever

Factory Balls Forever

poki.com

Black

Black

poki.com

Sugar, Sugar 3

Sugar, Sugar 3

poki.com

Lines to Fill

Lines to Fill

poki.com

Green

Green

poki.com

Hex FRVR

Hex FRVR

poki.com

Blue

Blue

poki.com

Cannon Strike

Cannon Strike

poki.com

Dunkbrush

Dunkbrush

poki.com

Klondike Solitaire

Klondike Solitaire

poki.com