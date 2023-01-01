Sugar, Sugar is a simulation game created by Bart Bonte. Solve puzzles by sifting the sugar into coffee cups! Your job is to draw bridges and well-placed lines to capture each grain. Every level will have a new, sweet challenge, and the obstacles get harder as the game progresses. Concentrate to reach every granular objective!Use your left mouse button or finger to draw a line, and fill up the cups. This line will act as a wall or barrier to keep the sugar from falling outside the desired area.Sugar, Sugar was created by Bart Bonte. Play their other games on Poki: Blue, Green and Factory Balls Forever.

