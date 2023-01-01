Sudoku is a puzzle game where you arrange numbered sudoku blocks in various rows and columns. You are given a 9x9 grid with some numbers already filled-in. Fill the remaining squares with any number from 1 to 9. The puzzle is complete when each row, each column and each 3x3 square within the puzzle contains the numbers 1-9, with each number appearing only once. Analyze the intersecting rows and columns to find out the missing numbers and place them in the series to complete the sudoku puzzle. There are varying difficulty levels in this game, so choose the one that suits your mood and enjoy this satisfying puzzle experience!Use your finger or left mouse button to select a tile. You can either use your numeric keys or the in-game panel to fill in a number. You must figure out the proper digits for each space. Every row, column, and section must contain one of every single digit. If you get stuck, use a hint!Sudoku was created by InfinityGames, a game development team based in Portugal. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Infinity Loop: Hex, Spider Solitaire, Energy, Infinity Loop, Merge Shapes, Shapes, Sudoblocks, Solitaire and Wood Blocks 3DYou can play Sudoku for free on Poki.Sudoku can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

