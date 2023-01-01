Subway Surfers is a classic endless runner game. You play as Jake, who surfs the subways and tries to escape from the grumpy Inspector and his dog. You'll need to dodge trains, trams, obstacles, and more to go as far as you can in this endless running game. Collect coins to unlock power-ups and special gear to help you go further every time in Subway Surfers. Furthermore, coins can be used to unlock different characters and boards. With your keys you can customize the characters and upgrade your hoverboards with special powers. Don't forget to complete the awards, since they give you keys. In 'MyTour' you can collect rewards from completing daily Word Hunts. You can also find missions there. Subway Surfers was created by Kiloo and Sybo in 2012. And till this day it is one of the most popular games online!Subway Surfers went HTML5, so you can play the game now on your mobile phone and tablet online in your browser exclusively on Poki. Next to that, you can still enjoy playing Subway Surfers on your PC. You can play the game for free without downloading it. If you are interested in games similar to Subway Surfers, have a look at our Running Games. Enjoy surfing here on Poki!The Subway Surfers World Tour continues in Singapore! Gaze upon the gorgeous Gardens by the Bay, surf through the magnificent Merlion Statue in the park near the bustling business district, take a deep breath when passing through the beautiful nature in The Botanic Gardens while the Singapore Flyer towers over in the distance. You play this game on Poki by using your keyboard:Yes! You can play the game for free in your browser without having to download the game. Play Subway Surfers using your keyboard and mouse. You can even access full-screen mode on your PC.Subway Surfers is created by Kiloo and Sybo, based in Denmark. Subway Surfers reached a record 1.8 billion downloads according to Sybo Games (2021).

