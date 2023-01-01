Stickman Parkour Skyland is an 2D parkour platform game where you jump over obstacles and climb ledges to get to the portal in various different sky-themed levels. There are various types of obstacles to push you off the edge, but also other ones that you can use to jump higher. Enjoy the hilarious dialogues this game has and don't forget to share it with your friends! Can you finish all the 50 levels in Stickman Parkour Skyland?Many other Stickman Games have been created due to the genre's popularity. E.g. Stickman Hook, Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle and Stickman Army: Team Battle.Run - WASD or Arrow KeysJump - SpacebarStickman Parkour Skyland is created by Art Industries. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Stickman Parkour Skyland for free on Poki.Stickman Parkour Skyland is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

