Stickman Go is an action platform role-playing game where you're a brave stickman figure in a medieval fantasyland full of dungeons. Discover secrets, exciting quests, pets, and valuable loot in your adventures. Defeat bosses, fight flying minions, monsters, and more... Make sure to upgrade your abilities regularly to stay on top of the challenge. You can unlock a multitude of skins and accessories to keep the game fresh. Don't forget to visit the Lucky Wheel to earn some free cash while you're at it. We know you have the skill it takes to finish Stickman Go. Go!Move - WASD or Arrow keysAttack - Left mouse click or Space barUse/Interact - Space barPause - ESCStickman Go was created by PEGASUS. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Stickman Go for free on Poki.Stickman Go can be played on your computer.

Website: poki.com

