Stickman Fighter: Mega Brawl is the ultimate fighting stickman game created by Playtouch. Unleash your inner ninja and kick, punch, and sword fight to the death against other stickmen. Get ready for massive, epic battles in Stickman Fighter: Mega Brawl on Poki! Stickman Fighter: Mega Brawl is made in HTML5 so give it a play for free in your browser or on mobile web About the creator: Stickman Fighter: Mega Brawl is created by Playtouch. They are also the creators behind the other Stickman Army and Stickman Fighter games.

