Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle is an epic stickman game where you have to battle endless waves of enemy stickmen. Even though this game has easy controls, your timing ahs to be exactly right to progress through all the levels to become the ultimate winner of the battle. Head into the arena and hit as many stickmen as you can, while occasionally using the weapons that are reached out to you. As this is an HTML5-game, you can Play Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle both on your desktop and on mobile in your browser. Play this game on Poki for free!Controls:Hit left - Left arrow / A Hit right - Right arrow / D About the creator: Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle is created by Playtouch. They are also the creators behind the other Stickman Army and Stickman Fighter games.When you have finished all the levels in this game, you can also play the sequel Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle 2 on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.