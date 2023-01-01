Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle 2
poki.com
Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle 2 is a stickman fighting game where you an unleash your anger at waves of enemy stickmen. This game is a level-based game where your enemies get stronger and stronger. The better you fight however, the stronger you become because you can buy and upgrade weapons that you will receive in-game. Be sure to have the correct timing. Fight it out in the arena to become the victorious stickman. Play Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle 2 for free on Poki in your browser on desktop or on mobile.Controls:Hit left - Left arrow / AHit right - Right arrow / D About the creator: Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle 2 is created by Playtouch. They are also the creators behind the other Stickman Army and Stickman Fighter games. Don't forget to play Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle as it is the prequel of this game!
