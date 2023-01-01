Stickman Climb! is a stickman platformer game developed by No Pressure Studios. The game has similar mechanics as Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy. You are in charge of a stickman in a box with a pickaxe in its hand, and your objective is to reach the flag at the finish line of every level using the balancing powers of your strong arms and mighty pickaxe! The road to victory is paved with deadly spikes, so utilize every checkpoint to keep your progress. Use the laws of physics to your advantage and you will master this game in no time. Reach the pinnacle of fun with Stickman Climb!Use your axe to move around the stage. Move - Left / Right arrow keysStickman Climb! was created by No Pressure Studios. Play their legendary game Bossy Toss and the cute Shape Rush on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Stickman Climb!. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.