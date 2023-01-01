WebCatalogWebCatalog
Stickman Climb!

Stickman Climb!

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Stickman Climb! app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Stickman Climb! is a stickman platformer game developed by No Pressure Studios. The game has similar mechanics as Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy. You are in charge of a stickman in a box with a pickaxe in its hand, and your objective is to reach the flag at the finish line of every level using the balancing powers of your strong arms and mighty pickaxe! The road to victory is paved with deadly spikes, so utilize every checkpoint to keep your progress. Use the laws of physics to your advantage and you will master this game in no time. Reach the pinnacle of fun with Stickman Climb!Use your axe to move around the stage. Move - Left / Right arrow keysStickman Climb! was created by No Pressure Studios. Play their legendary game Bossy Toss and the cute Shape Rush on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Stickman Climb!. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Stickman Climb 2

Stickman Climb 2

poki.com

Shape Rush

Shape Rush

poki.com

Crazy Cars

Crazy Cars

poki.com

Stickman War

Stickman War

poki.com

Bossy Toss

Bossy Toss

poki.com

Stickman Parkour Skyland

Stickman Parkour Skyland

poki.com

Stickman Army: The Resistance

Stickman Army: The Resistance

poki.com

Gun Fu: Stickman 2

Gun Fu: Stickman 2

poki.com

Stickman Go

Stickman Go

poki.com

Tunnel Rush 2

Tunnel Rush 2

poki.com

Stickman Army: Team Battle

Stickman Army: Team Battle

poki.com

Stickman Hook

Stickman Hook

poki.com