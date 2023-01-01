Stickman Army: The Defenders is a cool strategic stickman game. Make decisions on where you want place your army so that you can fight off the enemy army and protect the White House at all costs! You can place gunmen in different positions to take down the enemy, but you can also request for air support to get extra supplies. Stickman Army: The Defenders is an HTML5 battle game that you can play on Poki in your browser for free.Controls:Use your mouse to navigate through the game About the creator: Stickman Army: The Defenders is created by Playtouch. They are also the creators behind the other Stickman Army and Stickman Fighter games.

Website: poki.com

