Stick Fighter is a fighting game where you take control of one six characters, all of whom have completely different move sets! Run the gauntlet in the single player mode taking on each of the other characters in an attempt to prove yourself as the ultimate Stick Fighter! If you prefer something a little more real, jump in with a friend and fight 1v1 to finally decide who is the top dog! Are you going to choose one character to main, or will you become a master of all?Stick Fighter is created by ARF Games. Play their other games on Poki: Bearsus and Dungeons & Dress-UpsYou can play Stick Fighter for free on Poki.Stick Fighter can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

