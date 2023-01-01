Stella's Dress-Up: Fashion Shoot
poki.com
Design attention-grabbing outfits for beautiful models! In Stella's Dress-Up: Fashion Shoot, you are the stylist for an entire modeling team. First, select a curly, straight, or wavy hairstyle. Then, choose a blouse and skirt from the whizzing wardrobe. Pick earrings and a hair accessory before taking a picture!
