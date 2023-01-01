Pick the perfect outfit for an evening with a handsome guy! In Stella's Dress-Up: Date Night, you will begin by selecting a hairstyle and color. Then, you can choose from dozens of different blouses, skirts, and dresses. Select a pair of high heels and a purse to complete your ensemble!

