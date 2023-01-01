Stealing the Diamond is the third installment of the popular Henry Stickmin game series. Help Henry Stickmin break into a museum and execute a diamond heist. Choose one of the risky methods of getting the diamond, and watch the consequences of your actions. This point-and-click adventure puts you into the shoes of a jewel thief. You must make dangerous decisions at every step of the heisting process. Choose the right actions to get away with the diamonds! You can find all the Henry Stickman games on Poki to play for free online now.Use the left mouse button to interact with objects.Stealing the Diamond was created by Puffballs United. Play their other legendary Henry Stickmin games on Poki: Breaking the Bank, Escaping the Prison, Infiltrating the Airship and Fleeing the Complex

Website: poki.com

