Stacktris is an arcade game that about stacking and balancing blocks called tetrominoes without knocking them down. Combining the satisfying tetris experience with the challenging tower stacking games, Stacktris will put your balancing skills to the test. You get a tetrominmo block that constantly spins exponentially faster. Tap on the block to stop its spin and drag to reposition it above the platform, and release to drop. Make sure to aim carefully, because you will lose the game even if only one block falls off. Don't worry if the game sounds difficult! You can watch hints and even buy upgrades with the coins you've collected. There are power-ups such as Slow Spin, High Friction, Coin Magnet, Low Bounce, Coin Chance, Wide Table, and Next Block that will all make your experience easier and more enjoyable So you need be patient and put a bit of time into Stacktris, but when you do, it's an enjoyable experience like no other! Don't forget to share Stacktris with your friends and prove to them you can build the tallest Tetromino Tower!Click and hold to stop the tetrominos from spinning, drag your mouse to move the tetrominoes, and release to drop. You can also use the keyboard to move them horizontally. Stack the blocks as high as you can without knocking them down!Long-press to stop the tetrominos from spinning, drag horizontally to position them as you lke, and release to drop. Stack the blocks as high as you can without knocking them down!Stacktris is created by Martin Magni. Play their other arcade games on Poki: Drive Mad, Recoil, Monster Tracks, and Speed KingYou can play Stacktris for free on Poki.Stacktris can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

