Crawl across the world, and capture every block! Splix.io pits you against other snakes in the ultimate game of domination. In this multiplayer battle, your mission is to fill the entire grid with your color. You can entrap any free area to make it your own. If anyone hits your current trail, you will lose instantly. Every snake wants to capture more land and get into first place. Be clever and careful to overtake new sections of the world without getting hit!About the creator:Pelican Party is a collaboration of two Dutch guys based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. They have also created Nugget Royale and Ducklings.io.

Website: poki.com

