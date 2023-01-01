WebCatalogWebCatalog
Spin Escape

Spin Escape

poki.com

Spin Escape is a relaxing puzzle game created by KasSanity, the developer of Color Car and Color Crash. Rotate the maze to let gravity do the work and let your balloon escape into the bright blue sky. Complete each set of puzzles to move on to the next level! Play Spin Escape on Poki and test your puzzle solving skills. This simple yet challenging maze game will keep your brain in high gear! Controls: Arrow keys - Rotate maze left or right About the creator: Spin Escape is created by KasSanity, based in Canada. They are also the creator of Color Car, Color Crash, Dashy Square, and more!

Website: poki.com

