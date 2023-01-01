Spider Solitaire is a card game where you stack all given cards in the deck by ascending or descending order. You can enjoy a classic spider solitaire experience with multiple difficulty modes ranging from 1 to 4 suits. There are customizable themes, customizable card backs, statistics, magic wand, and many more power-ups and hidden surprises! Click on the lightbulb and the other hint icons to get help when you're stuck. You can even reshuffle the cards for free! Go ahead and play this relaxing card experience on your desktop, phone or tablet for free on Poki!Use your mouse or trackpad to choose the card you want to play.Spider Solitaire was created by InfinityGames, a game development team based in Portugal. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Energy, Infinity Loop, Merge Shapes, Shapes, Sudoblocks, Solitaire and Wood Blocks 3D

Website: poki.com

