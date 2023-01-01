Speed King is a unique arcade game with platform and puzzle elements. As a fast member of the royal family, you're rightfully entitled to destroy whatever exists in your kingdom. Exercise this right by crushing every crate you see in a quick manner. You can swipe in any direction to dash swiftly. Keep swiping around the level while avoiding enemies and obstacles, and paying attention to the boundaries of the level to move in the right direction. Easy, right? Well, one way to find out. Jump in-game and complete each level and return to your throne as the Speed King!Use WASD or the Arrow keys to move forwards, backwards or side-to-side! On mobile, just swipe in the direction you want to go!Speed King is created by Martin Magni (Fancade). Play their challenging puzzle-platform driving game on Poki: Drive Mad!You can play Speed King for free on Poki.Speed King can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

