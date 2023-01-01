Spades is a card game created by MarketJS. In this game, your objective is to take the number of tricks (also known as "books") that were bid before play of the hand began. Spades is traditionally a game for four players, played in partnership (with the partners sitting opposite each other). The players take turns playing out one card from their hands clockwise around the table. The objective of Spades is for your partnership to accurately estimate the strength of your hands in the bidding, and then in the play to take as close to your estimate of tricks as you can. Team up with the computer, make your bids and attempt to win the game. Are you ready for a fun card game involving strategy, probability and taking chances?Use your mouse or trackpad to choose the card you want to play.Spades is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Classic Solitaire, Ping Pong, Sudoku Village, Tactical Squad, Super Bubble Shooter, Mine Sweeper, Mine Sweeper, 8 Ball Pool With Buddies, Mahjong Pyramids, Unblock It, Power Badminton, True Love Calculator, Hangman, Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite, Super Girl Story and Typing Fighter

