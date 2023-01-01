SpaceUgh! is an arcade skill game created by TastyAir. Serving as an homage to the classic Ugh!, this new spaceship controller simulation game offers a chance to play as a futuristic taxi driver who helps astronauts. Explore over 20 levels loaded with obstacles, opponents, power-ups and various strategic items. Spend your earnings on new rockets and upgradeable parts. SpaceUgh! is so exciting that it will sweep you off your feet.Control your rocket holding down the movement buttons and releasing them at the appropriate time.Move - WASD or Arrow KeysSpaceUgh! was created by TastyAir. Play their other games for free on Poki: Electric Highway and Horror Nights Story.

Website: poki.com

