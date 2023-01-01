WebCatalogWebCatalog
Solitaire Reverse

Solitaire Reverse is a card game where the usual solitaire rules are reversed: Now you start from the ending position and try to make your way down to the starting position. Your objective is to play the cards that are exactly one number higher or lower in value of the open card that's on the bottom right corner. This solitaire game changes it all! Go ahead and spend your hard-earned crowns on new themes and enjoy the game with new, gorgeous backgrounds!Use your cursor to choose the card you want to play and click on it.Solitaire Reverse is created by DrMop. Check out his other games Monster Mash, Wordsmith, Wordy Pop, Australian Patience and Solitaire Golf on Poki!

