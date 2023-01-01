WebCatalogWebCatalog
Solitaire Klondike is a card game where the objective is to stack the cards in the deck by ascending or descending order. Make sure to always follow up with the opposite color and have fun!Use your mouse or trackpad to choose the card you want to play.Solitaire Klondike 2.0 is created by PotatoJam. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Monster Duo, Numbers, Bring me Cakes, Onet Master, and Onet Paradise

