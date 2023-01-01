Soccer Skills Euro Cup is a sports game created by Radical Play. Enjoy a 3D fast-paced soccer game that has 11-versus-11 matches. This is Euro Cup 2021 edition. It's very easy to play game and it is addicting too! Choose a national football team, join the European Championship and try to beat all your opponents. Simply drag your finger or mouse towards the direction you want to move. When you let go, you will kick the ball. The intensity of your drag will affect your player's speed, as well as the power of your kicks. Are you ready to win Soccer Skills Euro Cup?Drag your finger or mouse towards the direction you want to move. When you let go, you will kick the ball. The intensity of your drag will affect your speed as well as your power.Soccer Skills Euro Cup is a sports game created by Radical Play. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

