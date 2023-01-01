Soccer Skills Champions League is a sports game created by Radical Play. Enjoy a 3D fast-paced soccer game that has 11-versus-11 matches. Choose a national football team, go through the rounds from the quarter finals and semi finals to the grand finale of the championship! Regardless of whether you call it soccer or football, you’ll love this challenging game. It will put you right in the middle of the action and bring out your top skills. Simply drag your finger our mouse towards the direction you want to move. When you let go, you will kick the ball. The intensity of your drag will affect your player's speed, as well as the power of your kicks. Are you ready to win Soccer Skills Champions League?Drag your finger our mouse towards the direction you want to move. When you let go, you will kick the ball. The intensity of your drag will affect your speed as well as your power.Soccer Skills Champions League is a sports game created by Radical Play. Play their other addictive sports game on Poki: Soccer Skills Euro Cup!

Website: poki.com

