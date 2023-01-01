Snake vs Worms is an .io game where you try to become the largest snake in a multiplayer arena by eating pizza, burgers, chocolate, and many other snacks and drinks. You will start as a little slithering snakeling, and you must eat everything you can while avoiding being eaten yourself. Gobble up everything including leftovers of other players' snakes to be the biggest! You die if your head bumps against another snake, so make sure you never touch another snake head-first - try to make them hit you instead. You can use a boost to quickly move in front of other snakes to do that. Don't forget to visit the Shop or Lucky Wheel pages where you can unlock many awesome snake and background skins, and even create your own! Feel free to use the "start bigger" option if you want to skip the newborn stage. Do you have the appetite it takes to reach the top of the leaderboard in Snake vs Worms?Move - Move cursor, WASD, or Arrow keysSpeed up - Left mouse click, Space bar, or ShiftSnake vs Worms was created by CrioDev. Play their other games on Poki: Javelin Fighting and Snake.is MLG EditionYou can play Snake vs Worms for free on Poki.Snake vs Worms can be played on your computer.

Website: poki.com

