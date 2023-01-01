Smash Car Idle
Smash Car Idle is an idle game created by FM Studio. You and your friends are given money to smash cars in this game. Jump on the car on your screen and smash away as hard and fast as you can. Keep upgrading your power and speed with the money you've earned, and soon you'll unlock new cars, friends and even new worlds! Try Smash Car Idle where not a single second is dull.Keep clicking (or tapping) to smash the car and earn cash.Smash Car Idle is created by FM Studio. Play their other games on Poki: Pixel Volley, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Surgery, Little Cabin in the Woods and Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library.
