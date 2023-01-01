Slash the Rope to toss a flippy, floppy ragdoll out of the screen! This fun physics game requires concentration and patience to perfectly time your cuts, smashes, and slashes to sling the character out of frame. Remove red blocks with the click of a button, then build momentum to get the stickman swinging towards a quick exit or bottomless pit. Each level is more difficult than the last, with instructions for new moves from one level to the next. Time is ticking down with your score, so be quick to get the highest score possible. Plus, the higher your score, the more gold stars you receive for decimating the stickman.

Website: poki.com

