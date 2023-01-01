Skiddy Taxi is an arcade game where you must collect as many passengers as possible while drawing your route. Stop the spinning indicator at the right time to extend your track, and keep doing that until you've reached the destination. Once you've successfully created your route, you'll automatically start driving the cab on the route you've just created. When determining your route, make sure to aim towards the waiting passengers so that you can pick them up as you pass. Don't worry, you can't run them over! But there are many other perils in traffic. So think carefully about your steps, and don't drive into mud, buildings, or other cars! Can you finish all of the 30 entertaining yet challenging levels in Skiddy Taxi?Draw routes for your taxi to pass. Stop the spinning indicator at the right time to extend your track, and keep doing that until you've reached the destination. Pick up as many passengers as possible on your way.Skiddy Taxi is created by Viridino Studios. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Skiddy Taxi for free on Poki.Skiddy Taxi is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Skiddy Taxi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.