Skateboard Hero is a sports game developed by b10b Games. Perform cool and stylish tricks to impress your fans and friends. You can time your tricks to make combos with jumps and grinds. Get ready to enjoy this exciting skateboard game and ride to victory! Can you win a gold medal across all events?Jump - Spacebar or TapSkateboard Hero is created by b10b, a Canadian game development company that offers free-to-play browser games with arcade-style gameplay at their core. Play their other games Stock Car Hero and Superbike Hero on Poki!

Website: poki.com

