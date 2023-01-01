Play Short Life to experience life on a knife’s edge – literally! Dodge traps, swinging blades and explosive mines and try to survive. You can play Short Life for free, so see how long you can last! This Short Life game allows you to choose from a series of playable characters and unlock more by collecting stars. Enjoy Short Life online for the ultimate crash course in death-defying gameplay. If you’ve ever wanted to live in the most dangerous house in existence, play Short Life on Poki now and live your dream!Left and right arrow keys - Move left and right Up arrow - Jump / stand up (if crouching) Down arrow - CrouchEach level has 3 stars to collect, so look out for them. Unlockable heroes don’t have different stats – pick your favorite!Short Life is created by Gametornado based in the Czech Republic. Its the first installment in the series of with Short Ride, Lucky Life, Parkour Jump and Bow Mania as sequels. The studio’s other works include Rio Rex, LA Rex, NY Rex, London Rex, and Death Chase.

Website: poki.com

