Short Life 2 is a unique game where you must rely on your survival skills to pass many dangerous obstacles. Dodge spikes, swinging blades, and explosive mines and try to survive every tricky level. The better you are at avoiding death, the more stars you will collect. Make sure to collect as many stars as possible, so you can play as every unlockable character in the game. Guide our heroes through all the different stages and brag to your friends about how long you've lasted in this unforgiving platformer!Move - A/D or Left/Right Arrow keysJump - W or Up Arrow keyCrouch - S or Down Arrow keyShort Life 2 is created by Gametornado, based in the Czech Republic. It's the sequel to Short Life. Gametornado is the name behind Bow Mania, Death Chase, Eugene's Life, Jelly Cat, Lucky Life, Parkour Jump, Rio Rex, Short Life, and Short Ride. The studio's other works include Rio Rex, LA Rex, NY Rex, and London Rex.You can play Short Life 2 for free on Poki.Short Life 2 can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

